Thousands of Venezuelan retirees get in long lines on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, outside banks to collect their pensions, the first time since the new amount of 1,800 bolivars was decreed by the govenrment two weeks ago, the equivalent of $30 at the official exchange rate. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Thousands of Venezuelan retirees were getting in long lines Monday outside banks to collect their pensions, the first time since the new amount of 1,800 bolivars was decreed by the govenrment two weeks ago, the equivalent of $30 at the official exchange rate. The monthly amount will be paid in four installments.

EFE found that pensioners in Caracas waited in front of banks for up to two hours before they opened, a fairly normal practice in this country.