Travelers wait in line for a bus at a terminal in Caracas, Venezuela, on Dec. 29, 2017. EFE

Venezuelans are finding affordable travel options elusive during the holidays due to a combination of the usual high-season price hikes in bus fares and the hyperinflation plaguing the South American country.

Travelers heading out of Caracas for New Year's Eve have been forced to stand in long lines at bus terminals, while other people hoping to get out of town have found the cost of a ticket beyond their reach.