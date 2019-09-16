The rapid increase in the number of delivery services in Ecuador has been possible in large measure due to the Venezuelan migration into the country, with refugees from that country representing 50 percent or more of the distributors who have made this kind of work their livelihood.

As in other world capitals, this kind of service has skyrocketed but in many Latin American countries it has come as a result of the Venezuelan influx, with those people having discovered an employment niche in the welcoming countries.