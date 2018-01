Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced a new wage hike Sunday that is only being celebrated in government circles and will unleash even greater inflation, according to many economists. EFE-EPA/File

Venezuela begins 2018 sunk in hyperinflation and full of concern about the new wage increase announced Sunday by President Nicolas Maduro, which is only being celebrated in government circles and will unleash even greater inflation, according to many economists.

"Maduro is simply continuing with his policy of trying to put out the fire of hyperinflation, which he lit in Venezuela, with a can of gasoline," economist Luis Oliveros wrote on the Twitter feed he shares with many colleagues.