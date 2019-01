Facebook logo inside the Facebook Chalet on the sideline of the 47th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Jan 20 2017 (reissued Jul 25 2018). EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

The Vietnamese government has accused Facebook of violating a new cybersecurity law by allowing publications that are critical of the country's communist regime and failing to comply with its tax obligations, state media reported Wednesday.

"Facebook had reportedly not responded to a request to remove fan pages provoking activities against the state," said the Ministry of Information and Communication, according to the official Vietnam News Agency (VNA).