As the trade war between China and the United States rages on, Vietnam is looking to position itself as an alternative to the Asian giant to supply the American market, though analysts warn that this opportunity comes with long-term risks to its economy.

The impact that the standoff between the world's two largest economies could have on third countries – with Vietnam as the perfect example – is a key issue topping the agenda of the ongoing summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations being held in Bangkok from June 20-23.