Grounded airplanes from the airline easyJet at London Gatwick international airport, Sussex, the United Kingdom, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Vinci Airports is set to acquire a majority shareholding in London's Gatwick, the second-largest hub in the United Kingdom, the French-owned company said Thursday.

The company, a subsidiary of Vinci Concessions, signed an agreement to acquire 50.01 percent in Gatwick Airport Limited from United States investment fund Global Infrastructure Partners which will manage the remaining 49.99 percent stake.