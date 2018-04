Army troops seal off a street in San Nicolas, Mexico, following an attack by gunmen on Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra

Violence cost Mexico an amount equivalent to 21 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) last year, when the country registered the highest number of homicides in two decades, figures released Tuesday show.

"The total impact of the violence is the equivalent of eight times the country's health budget and seven times the education budget," Institute for the Economy and Peace in Mexico director Carlos Juarez told EFE.