Virgin Australia aircraft at Brisbane Airport, in Brisbane, Australia, Aug 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd., Australia's No. 2 airline, said its annual net loss widened, reflecting writedowns and restructuring charges, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Wednesday.

Statutory net loss for the year through June, including non-controlling interests, was 653.3 million Australian dollars (US$479.3 million), compared to the A$185.8 million loss in the prior year. Revenue, however, rose about 7 percent to roughly A$5.4 billion. The company said underlying profit before tax was about A$110 million, an increase of A$113 million on the prior year.