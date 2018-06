Pedestrians shelter from the rain under a Virgin Money branch in London, Britain, Oct. 17, 2012. EPA/FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Virgin Money Holdings' proposed GBP1.7 billion ($2.25 billion) all-share tie-up with CYBG is good news for shareholders, but some questions remain unanswered, Swiss brokerage company UBS said, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Monday.

CYBG plc is a holding company that owns Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank and the app-based bank B in the United Kingdom.