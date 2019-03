FC Barcelona's Spanish defender and Founder and CEO of Kosmos, Gerard Pique, delivers a speech during the presentation event of Madrid as home of the two next editions of the Davis Cup tennis competition in Madrid, Spain, 17 October 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO ALVARADO

The upcoming Davis Cup will debut a new format in November at Madrid's Caja Mágica venue employing a new sponsorship strategy using virtualized advertising in order to target different regions.

The plans have been put in motion by investment group Kosmos and footballer, Gerard Piqué.