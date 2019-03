The Vice President and Visa Risk Manager, Ellen Richey, who is currently in Miami, United States, to participate in the "2019 Visa Security Summit: Security, Innovation, Trust", poses for a photograph provided by Visa on March, 12, 2019. EPA-EFE / Jeffrey Paul Kraus / Visa / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

Instead of building a "wall" to protect digital payments, Visa opts to reduce the amount of information contained in transactions to the point of making them unattractive targets for cyber crooks, Chief Enterprise Risk Officer Ellen Richey told EFE.

That approach has helped to hold down the fraud risk rate to "less than 10 cents per each $100 transaction" over the last 15 years, she said in Miami, venue for the 2019 Visa Latin America and Caribbean Security Summit.