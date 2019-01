A view of Visa's data center in Virginia, United States. Visa announced on Jan. 29 that it has expanded its global transaction processing network, VisaNet, to Argentina. EPA-EFE/Mark Leibowitz/Visa

A photo provided by Visa Inc. that shows Visa's transaction processing center in Argentina. EPA-EFE/Christian Kozowyk/Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. said it has begun using its global transaction processing network to handle Visa payments made at merchant locations in Argentina.

The launch of VisaNet in that South American country provides benefits for issuers, acquirers, financial/technology companies (fintechs), merchants and Visa cardholders and is aimed at bolstering that market's competitiveness, sources from that American financial services giant told EFE.