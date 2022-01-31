From now on, businesses will not need any additional "hardware" to process customer payments. FILE PHOTO. EPA/PETER FOLEY EPA/PETER FOLEY

Promotional handout photo showing a VISA payment terminal. Visa has launched a new platform, Visa Acceptance Cloud (VAC), as an alternative to point-of-sale terminals (POS) and is to start processing payments directly through smartphones connected to the cloud, according to a statement released by the multinational. EFE/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY. ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (CREDIT MANDATORY).