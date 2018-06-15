Visa promises consumers a magical experience during the World Cup in Russia with its technologies of contactless payment, which includes wristbands and rings, as seen in this photo of June 15, 2018, as well as credit cards commemorating the world's top championship tournament. EFE-EPA/Maxim Shipenkov

At the hotel where they are staying in Moscow during the World Cup, Visa's guests like this woman seen on June 15, 2018, can experience virtual reality through the creation of an 3D avatar. EFE-EPA/Maxim Shipenkov

Visa promises consumers a magical experience during the World Cup in Russia with its technologies of contactless payment, which includes wristbands and rings, as seen in this photo of June 15, 2018, as well as credit cards commemorating the world's top championship tournament. EFE-EPA/Maxim Shipenkov

Visa, sponsor of the World Cup since 2007, promises consumers a magical experience during the World Cup in Russia with its technologies of contactless payment, which includes wristbands and rings, as well as credit cards commemorating the world's top championship tournament.

"What we're doing with Visa is to make this World Cup experience magical and easy for all consumers, both for those that are here in Russia and for those who are watching from their own countries," Luciana Resende, VP of marketing for Visa Latin America and the Caribbean, told EFE this Friday.