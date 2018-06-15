Visa, sponsor of the World Cup since 2007, promises consumers a magical experience during the World Cup in Russia with its technologies of contactless payment, which includes wristbands and rings, as well as credit cards commemorating the world's top championship tournament.
"What we're doing with Visa is to make this World Cup experience magical and easy for all consumers, both for those that are here in Russia and for those who are watching from their own countries," Luciana Resende, VP of marketing for Visa Latin America and the Caribbean, told EFE this Friday.