Photo taken Oct. 4, 2018, showing the vice president of Visa's Fintech Engagement, Arnoldo Reyes, during an interview with EFE in Miami. EFE-EPA/Giorgio Viera

The potential for "fintech" in Latin America is significant because it's still "early days" and so it is "essential to work with all these entrepreneurs" who are leading the transformation, Visa Fintech Engagement vice president Arnoldo Reyes told EFE.

Reyes said that Visa is playing the role of "orchestra conductor" in "bringing all players to the table" as part of its "open cooperation strategy" to create payment solutions and electronic commerce in Latin America involving fintech, banks and businesses.