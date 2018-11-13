Vodafone said Tuesday that organic earnings rose in the first half and it set out new cost-savings targets, but it froze the interim dividend while it works to reduce debt, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

The British telecommunications company swung to an operating loss of 2.07 billion euros ($2.33 billion) for the six months that ended on Sept. 30, compared with a 2.01 billion-euro profit year-on-year. This was primarily due to a loss on the disposal of Vodafone India, the company said.