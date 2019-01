An exterior view of a shop of British multinational telecommunications conglomerate Vodafone, in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Vodafone Group said Thursday that it plans to cut up to 1,200 jobs in Spain, around 24 percent of its workforce in the country, blaming price pressures amid increased competition, according to a report from the Dow Jones newswires made available to EFE.

The UK telecommunications group, which employs 5,100 people in Spain, will this month begin a month-long consultation with employees, it said.