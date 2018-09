Classic and custom-built Volkswagen cars in Sri Lanka since the early 1950s gather in celebration of the World Volkswagen Day at Hotel Galle Face in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

The new Volkswagen Beetle Wave is seen on display at a press event at the 2015 New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City, New York, USA, April 2, 2015. EPA/JASON SZENES

Volkswagen AG is calling it quits for its iconic Beetle, ending an 80-year global run for a car that introduced many Americans to the German brand in the 1960s, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Friday.

The German auto maker said it would stop building the compact next year at a factory in Mexico, the last plant in the world to make the car.