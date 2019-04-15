German prosecutors on Monday indicted Martin Winterkorn, the former chief executive of Volkswagen AG, and four other people on charges of serious fraud and a list of other violations in relation to the company's diesel cheating scandal, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to Efe.

The charges also include engaging in unfair competition, embezzlement, tax evasion and giving false witness. They carry substantial fines, the return of nearly 11 million euros ($12 million) in salary and bonuses and up to 10 years in prison, which makes the indictment among the most severe ever lodged against a corporate executive in Germany.