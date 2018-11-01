A logo of car manufacturer Volkswagen (VW) is seen on the rooftop of the VW factory in Wolfsburg, Germany, Oct. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

German consumer protection group VZBV said Thursday it filed a class-action style lawsuit against Volkswagen, related to the car maker's emissions-cheating scandal, making use of new legislation that has just come into effect, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

VZBV said it is suing Volkswagen in cooperation with German car club ADAC, alleging that the company deliberately harmed and cheated customers with its software manipulation and owes damages to affected buyers.