Volkswagen AG CEO Herbert Diess speaks during the introduction of the 2020 Volkswagen Passat at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan, USA, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

President and CEO James Hackett (R) walks on stage as Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr., (L) walks on stage before introductions to their new automobiles at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan, USA, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Volkswagen and Ford will jointly produce midsize pickup trucks and vans, and will collaborate on electric vehicles as part of a broad global alliance, the companies said Tuesday, according to a report on the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Under the alliance, Ford will engineer and produce the pickup trucks for both companies, giving Volkswagen greater access to a lucrative market segment where it has so far struggled to establish a foothold.