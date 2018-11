Volkswagen's T-Cross sport utility vehicle (SUV) on display at the São Paulo International Auto Show in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Volkswagen on Tuesday unveiled the T-Cross, the first crossover sport utility vehicle (SUV) produced by the German automaker in Brazil.

VW invested 2 billion reais (about $540 million) in developing the T-Cross, a subcompact crossover SUV designed to appeal to South American consumers.