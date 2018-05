Activists of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) hold protesting banners as they demonstrate prior to the Volkswagen AG annual general meeting (AGM) in Berlin, Germany, 03 May 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

CEO of Volkswagen AG Herbert Diess speaks during the Volkswagen AG annual general meeting (AGM) in Berlin, Germany, 03 May 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Volkswagen is weighing up options to spin off its non-core assets, such as motorbike maker Ducati, transmissions maker Renk and large diesel-engines maker MAN Diesel & Turbo, Chief Executive Herbert Diess said Thursday, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

"With regard to non-core businesses such as Ducati, Renk and MAN Diesel & Turbo we will define sustainable perspectives," he said at the carmaker's annual general meeting.