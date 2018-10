Volkswagen on Wednesday named Scott Keogh as president and chief executive of Volkswagen Group of America, as well as head of the brand for the North American region, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Keogh, who is set to assume the post on Nov. 1, replaces Hinrich J. Woebcken, who will remain with the company in an advisory capacity, Volkswagen said.