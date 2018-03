Shift leader 'Rainer Jopp' polishes a VW logo as makes the final check on an e-Golf at the production line of the so-called 'Glaeserne Manufaktur' ('Transparent Factory') in Dresden, Germany, Apr. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Volkswagen AG said Thursday that it would offer buybacks for some of its diesel cars if German cities ban them, and extended incentive programs for buyers of diesel-engine vehicles, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The car maker's offer comes after a German court ruled last month that cities are allowed to ban diesel-engine vehicles, and amid a continuing slump in demand for vehicles with the engine type.