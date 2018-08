(FILE) A file picture dated Apr. 20, 2015 shows a man taking photos beside the Volkswagen logo at the 16th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai, China. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

German automobile company Volkswagen Friday opened a new plant in the northeastern Chinese municipality of Tianjin in collaboration with China's First Automobile Works.

The plant, built by FAW Volkswagen as a joint venture, will have an annual production of 300,000 Volkswagen and Audi vehicles, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.