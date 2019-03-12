Volkswagen AG will accelerate development and production of electric vehicles, the German car maker said on Tuesday, increasing its bet on the technology as profitability in China and at its core Volkswagen-brand unit is slipping, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE.

Global auto makers are stepping up investment in new technology and preparing to replace many of their best-selling vehicles with new electric vehicle models under pressure from ever tougher emissions regulation and a shift in demand from ownership to car-sharing that is expected to boost demand for electric-vehicle fleets.