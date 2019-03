German vehicle manufacturer Volkswagen has said it plans to cut up to 7,000 jobs over the next five years in a bid to encourage profitability and free up cash for investment in new technologies such as electric vehicles, the company said Wednesday.

The car-maker, which posted an operating profit of 3.2 billion euros (1.9 percent less, year-on-year) in 2018, said in a statement that it was to implement a plan to strengthen competitiveness on a sustained basis through 2023.