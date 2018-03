Robots are seen at the Volkswagen car production in Emden, Germany, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID HECKER

Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) said Tuesday that it plans to expand the number of its electric-vehicle production sites, in line with its goal to produce up to 3 million electric vehicles annually by 2025, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The car maker said it plans to operate 16 production sites for electric vehicles by the end of 2022, up from the current three sites.