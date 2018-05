Volkswagen China chairman Jochem Heizmann attends the annual press conference of the German car manufacturer Volkswagen (VW) at the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, Mar. 13, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL KAPPELER

Volkswagen I.D. Vizzion car is on display during Auto China 2018 motor show in Beijing, China, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILR/ROMAN PILIPEY

Carmaker Volkswagen Group China announced on Monday that it would open three new factories to produce electric vehicles and SUVs in the Chinese cities of Qingado, Tianjin and Foshan.

The new plants by the joint venture between the German company and Chinese firm First Automobile Works hope to boost SUV production to meet a growing demand in the Chinese market.