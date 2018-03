Anders Gustafsson, chief executive officer and president of Volvo Cars USA holds the World Car of the Year award for the Volvo XC60 during the media preview day at the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City, New York, USA, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

The Volvo XC60 was named the World Car of the Year during a ceremony at the New York International Auto Show on Wednesday, beating out 33 other models from around the world.

"I am pleased to see our company's product investments paying off," Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson said. "We are up against some tough competition, but this award for the XC60 shows that Volvo has the right combination of design, connectivity and safety that appeals to customers across the world."