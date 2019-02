President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador takes questions during a press conference on Feb. 25, 2019, in Mexico City, Mexico, on the results of a referendum in which voters approved a controversial power project opposed by grassroots groups and many residents. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Voters in several dozen cities in three Mexican states over the weekend approved a controversial power project opposed by grassroots groups and residents of affected communities.

The final tally was 59.5 percent of the ballots cast in favor and 40.1 percent against the Proyecto Integral Morelos, a result that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a project backer, touted in a press conference on Monday.