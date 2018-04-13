New Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess (3-L) speaks with journalists at a press conference after a Supervisory Board Meeting of the Volkswagen Group in Wolfsburg, Germany, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA/JENS SCHLUETER

Volkswagen announced major changes to its management and structure but didn't provide much detail, which was disappointing, American multinational investment bank and financial services company Jefferies said, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Friday.

Volkswagen replaced its current CEO Matthias Mueller with Herbert Diess, the head of its namesake brand, and announced a wide-ranging reorganization, as well as plans to prepare its trucks unit for a potential IPO.