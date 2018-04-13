Volkswagen announced major changes to its management and structure but didn't provide much detail, which was disappointing, American multinational investment bank and financial services company Jefferies said, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Friday.
Volkswagen replaced its current CEO Matthias Mueller with Herbert Diess, the head of its namesake brand, and announced a wide-ranging reorganization, as well as plans to prepare its trucks unit for a potential IPO.