People standing in long lines to buy food in Cuba, like these seen on May 23, 2019, because poultry, flour, cooking oil, eggs, powdered milk and sausages have practically disappeared from the supermarkets since late last year, has become such a common sight that it has even become a joke. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

"What is the animal with the longest tail in Cuba?" is the question. "The chicken," is the answer. Because in Spanish the word for tail (cola) is the same as for a line of people (cola), so those in that otherwise miserable predicament can laugh and say they're "in the tail of the chicken" when waiting in a long line to buy poultry.