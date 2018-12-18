Wall Street closed on Monday with heavy losses as the Dow Jones Industrial Average, its main indicator, was down 2.11 percent, or more than 500 points, a decline that leads the stock deeper into correction territory for fears of a further rise in interest rates and a slowdown in economic growth.
At the end of the session, the Dow Jones retreated exactly 507.53 points to 23,592.98, its lowest level since May and remained in the correction zone, a term used when an index loses at least 10 percent compared to a recent maximum.