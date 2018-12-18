A trader works at the end of the trading day at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, on 17 December 2018. The Dow closed the day down over 500 points after falling over 600 earlier. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Wall Street closed on Monday with heavy losses as the Dow Jones Industrial Average, its main indicator, was down 2.11 percent, or more than 500 points, a decline that leads the stock deeper into correction territory for fears of a further rise in interest rates and a slowdown in economic growth.

At the end of the session, the Dow Jones retreated exactly 507.53 points to 23,592.98, its lowest level since May and remained in the correction zone, a term used when an index loses at least 10 percent compared to a recent maximum.