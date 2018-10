A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jan 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Stocks on the Korea Exchange on Wednesday rose following major gains on Wall Street a day earlier owing to solid company earnings, local analysts said.

The benchmark Kospi index of the Korea Exchange closed up 22.39 points, or 1.04 percent, at 2,167.51.