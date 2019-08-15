Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on 05 August 2019. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Wall Street closed Wednesday with heavy losses and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the benchmark indicator, dropped 3.05 percent due to the decline in bond prices, which caused a brief inversion of the yield curve for 10-year and 2-year Treasury Bonds, a circumstance some analysts view as a harbinger of recession.

At the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow was down significantly - 800.49 points - coming to rest, for today at least, at 25,479.42, its largest percentage drop this year.