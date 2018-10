Traders work on Oct. 10, 2018, amid a tech sector selloff on Wall Street that spread to other market areas, ultimately sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 831 points, its biggest down day since February 2018. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Traders work on Oct. 10, 2018, amid a tech sector selloff on Wall Street that spread to other market areas, ultimately sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 831 points, its biggest down day since February 2018. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Traders work on Oct. 10, 2018, amid a tech sector selloff on Wall Street that spread to other market areas, ultimately sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 831 points, its biggest down day since February 2018. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

It was down all day long on Wall Street on Wednesday, with the decline accelerating in the last half hour of trading and with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 3.15 percent, its worst performance since February, amid a tech sector selloff that spread to other market areas.

At the close of trading, the Dow - representing the top 30 US stocks - had lost 831.83 points, closing at 25,598.74.