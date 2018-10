Officials stand in front of the residence of the Saudi consul in Istanbul Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Saudi Arabia didn't become a country with poor regard for human rights upon the alleged killing of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, yet his disappearance appears to be driving the biggest corporate reassessment of the risks of dealing with the kingdom since 9/11, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Tuesday.

Investors shouldn't be surprised, however, if this turns out to be more a public-relations exercise than a turning point in business attitudes.