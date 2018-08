Customers come and go during a sale at a Walmart on Thanksgiving Day in Alexandria, Virginia, USA on Nov. 28, 2013 (reissued 16 August 2018). EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Walmart's share price soared on Thursday as investors focused on the retail giant's strong quarterly revenue gains and shrugged off a net loss linked to the sale of a majority stake in its Brazilian unit.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company posted a net loss of $861 million for the three months ended July 31, 2018, compared with net income of $2.9 billion for the same quarter of 2017.