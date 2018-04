Lights and cameras were poised and ready, eagerly waiting for the shout "action!" at the Oriental Movie Metropolis, dubbed Chinese Hollywood, inaugurated Saturday by Wanda Group after five years of construction in the coastal city of Qingdao in China.

In 2013, Wanda Group, headed by founder Wang Jianlin, started the construction of the studio, now the largest in the world, on 166 hectares (410 acres) of land in Qingdao, a city for its beer and located in the shores of the Yellow Sea.