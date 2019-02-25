Warren Edward Buffett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Berkshire Hathaway and one of the richest men in the world, addressing the gatherings during the Best Innovators for the year 2010 organized by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in Southern Indian city of Bangalore on March 23, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/JAGADEESH NV

A Heinz ketchup sign is seen on the side of the Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, Feb. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN BERL

Warren Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital overpaid in 2015 when they helped Heinz buy Kraft to form Kraft Heinz, but he has no plans to sell, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Monday.

The acknowledgment, made during a CNBC interview Monday, followed a disclosure Saturday that Kraft Heinz contributed a $2.7 billion loss to Berkshire Hathaway in 2018. Kraft Heinz last week wrote down the value of some of its biggest brands, disclosed an investigation by federal securities regulators and slashed its dividend.