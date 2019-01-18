A craft beer maker has filed a lawsuit against US President Donald Trump's administration, alleging that the company's free-speech rights are being violated because the lengthy partial government shutdown is preventing it from obtaining a license needed to sell a new beer to out-of-state consumers.

Washington DC-based Atlas Brew Works, which has been unable to obtain approval from the Treasury Department's Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau for selling an India pale ale called "The Precious One" across state lines, filed the suit on Tuesday.