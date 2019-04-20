The vast amount of pollution piling in Rio de Janeiro's Guanabara Bay, as seen in this photo taken on April 16, 2019, is wrecking the city's image of paradisiacal scenery. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayão

In Rio de Janeiro, one of the most spectacular cities on the planet, the soundtrack has changed. It has gone from samba rhythms to the clash of glass and plastic objects carried by the waves, the result of an alarming level of pollution.

When visiting Guanabara Bay, one hears a melody that recalls the ringing of bells. However, what at first may seem like a pleasant sound becomes hair-raising upon discovering that the music comes from a vast amount of pollution that eventually piles up on the shore.