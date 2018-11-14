File image shows the term 'Alphabet' seen on a screen displaying Google's web search engine, in Schwerin, Germany, Aug 2015. Google Inc will form a conglomerate called Alphabet Inc to hold the internet giant's increasingly diversified business units and investments far beyond its search engine brand. EFE-EPA (FILE)/JENS BUETTNER

File image dated Jan 14, 2013, shows John Krafcik, former CEO of Hyundai Motor America in Detroit, Michigan, USA. On Nov 14, 2018, John Krafcik, head of Alphabet Inc.'s Waymo unit, said they planned to launch their first commercial self-driving car service in the near future and expects businesses to be among their biggest customers. EFE-EPA (FILE) /LARRY W. SMITH

The head of Alphabet Inc.'s Waymo unit said it plans to launch its first commercial self-driving car service in the next two months and expects businesses to be among its biggest customers, according to a report on Wednesday from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Speaking at The Wall Street Journal's WSJ Tech D.Live conference on Tuesday, Waymo's John Krafcik said the new service will charge individual passengers for rides as well as businesses, such as Walmart Inc., who want to pay to shuttle their customers to stores. The service will initially be available to a small group of riders in the Phoenix (Arizona) area, but will expand to more people in the coming months, he said.