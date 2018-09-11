A security officer stands guard at the main entrance of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 18, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose on Tuesday, driven by a weak yen that benefited exporters and gains in tech shares.

The benchmark Nikkei index closed up 291.60 points, or 1.3 percent, to stand at 22,664.69.