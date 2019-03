View of Georgetown University in Washington D.C on March 12, 2019. Wealthy Americans pay bribes to get their kids into top colleges. EPA-EFE/ Jim Lo Scalzo

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrew Lelling (C) offers a press conference in Boston, Massachusetts, on March 12,2019 EPA-EFE/ Craig F. Walker /THE BOSTON GLOBE/ editorial use only

The US Department of Justice unveiled charges Tuesday against participants in a scheme that saw wealthy people, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, use money to get their children into prestigious universities such as Yale, Georgetown and Stanford.

Andrew Lelling, the US attorney for the District of Massachusetts, said that the "Varsity Blues" investigation uncovered admissions fraud on an unprecedented scale.