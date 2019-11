Web Summit 2019 staff welcomes participants during the accreditation process after arriving at Lisbon airport to attend the event in Lisbon, Portugal, 04 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ANTONIO COTRIM

The Web Summit 2019 logotype welcomes participants on their arrival at Lisbon airport to attend the event in Lisbon, Portugal, 04 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ANTONIO COTRIM

The Web Summit, one of the largest technology congresses in the world, opened in Lisbon with participation from more than 2,150 start-ups as well as giants like Google, Facebook and Huawei.

A record number of 70,500 participants from 163 countries were expected at the Altice Arena and the Lisbon International Fair.