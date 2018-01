New claims for unemployment benefits in the United States unexpectedly rose by 11,000 in the week ended Jan. 6, 2018, to a nearly four month high of 261,000, the Labor Department said on Jan. 11. EPA-EFE/File

New claims for unemployment benefits in the United States unexpectedly rose by 11,000 in the week ended Jan. 6 to a nearly four month high of 261,000, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Economists had been expecting the number of jobless claims to fall last week to 240,000.